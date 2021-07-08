Willow Smith Becomes The Face For Mugler’s Alien Goddess Fragrance

Getty Images/Kevin Mazur

Willow Smith has officially been named the muse to Mugler’s newest fragrance: Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum. Below, find out what we know about the upcoming expansion to the brand’s 2005 Alien fragrance.

Recently, the 20-year-old singer and musician explained exactly why she’s proud to represent the latest addition to the Mugler brand. “I am extremely proud to be the face of the new Mugler fragrance,” Smith says in a release. “To me, Alien Goddess is a manifesto. It urges us to be wholly ourselves, to brandish what makes us unique with pride.”

She continued on Instagram, “This new creation gives us the strength to find the best within ourselves, whoever we are, in order to accomplish extraordinary things with a positive impact on the world and those around us.”

The Red Table Talk host and daughter to Hollywood’s power duo, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, also recently completed her fifth album with Roc Nation. The “Transparent Soul” singer is well-known for using her social media platform to bring about social awareness and inspire fellow artists through music, fashion, and spirituality. This made Smith the perfect choice for this out-of-this-world collaboration.

“What has impressed us with Willow is her openness, determination, confidence, and her desire to move the world,” says Sandrine Groslier, Global Brand President of Mugler Fashion and Fragrance. “She is definitely a role model for the young generation and the perfect embodiment of what is Mugler today.”

Mugler’s Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum ($85-$150), featuring notes of bergamot, jasmine, vanilla, and cashmere, will be available starting August 15th at Muglerusa.com. Will you be shopping?