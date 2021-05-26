The 7 Best Fragrances You Need For A Hot Girl Summer

As the days get longer, we all want to be out in the sun and enjoying the summer breeze. And sometimes, we like to up the ante and add subtle fragrances to brighten our days. While I love scents for all seasons, summer fragrances are extra special because they do just that: effortlessly upgrade my summer moments.

Thankfully this season there are a host of new scents that I’m more than happy to trade with my heavy winter scents. These scents are notes of jasmine, flowers, green mandarin, and even sandalwood that you’ll want to wear alone, or if you’re feeling adventurous, layer them. Appy them on your wrist, neck, and behind your ear. Just remember: there’s no wrong way to smell good this summer.