The 7 Best Fragrances You Need For A Hot Girl Summer

As the days get longer, we all want to be out in the sun and enjoying the summer breeze. And sometimes, we like to up the ante and add subtle fragrances to brighten our days. While I love scents for all seasons, summer fragrances are extra special because they do just that: effortlessly upgrade my summer moments.
Thankfully this season there are a host of new scents that I’m more than happy to trade with my heavy winter scents. These scents are notes of jasmine, flowers, green mandarin, and even sandalwood that you’ll want to wear alone, or if you’re feeling adventurous, layer them. Appy them on your wrist, neck, and behind your ear. Just remember: there’s no wrong way to smell good this summer.
01
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Dew
This ultra-feminine, yet musky scent offers notes of Bergamot, pear accord, and dewy rose.
02
Maison Margiela Fragrance REPLICA Matcha Meditation
Inspired by traditional tea ceremonies in Japan that encapsulate the strength of matcha tea, this floral fragrance is sure to turn heads.
03
Bath & Body Works Midnight Swim Fragrance Mist
If you’ve ever wondered what a summer scent smells like, this is truly it. Enjoy the notes of blue waters, beach flowers, and cool breezes. Translation: everything that’s all about summer fun.
04
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Intense Eau de Parfum
Let the notes of strawberry, honey, rosebud and green moss transport you to a summer paradise.
05
Byredo Mixed Emotions
This past year has been super tough. Reflect on the highs and lows with this fragrance that captures notes of maté, black tea, and violet leaf.
06
Escada Summer Festival Eau de Toilette
Summer is all about having blissful moments under the sun and stars and these notes of jasmine flower and cherry blossoms will ensure the festival spirit lasts all summer long.
07
Cartier Pasha Edition Noire Eau de Toilette
Contemporary dads looking for a fresh new scent will adore this fragrance featuring green and citrus freshness, combined with amber and cedar depth.