Willow Smith Is The New Ambassador For Onitsuka Tiger

Artist, actor, and daughter to Will and Jada Smith, Willow Smith, is the latest face for Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger. Smith stars in the label’s recent campaign sporting its Fall/Winter 2020 collection.

Onitsuka Tiger serves as a lifestyle brand that fuses Japanese culture with mod designs ranging from updated classic silhouettes to new styles and collaborations with like-minded artists and cultural references. Smith being a fresh face for Onitsuka Tiger’s provides a diverse take on the brand’s direction while also harmonizing its contemporary design.

“With awareness of what’s going on in our world today, the environment we live in, and the planet we have to take care of.” said Andrea Pompilio, the Creative Director of Onitsuka Tiger. “In this campaign, we expressed Willow’s natural beauty and strength as well as her love for the Earth which oozed from the bottom of her soul,” Pompilio concluded.

In light of the social outrage against police brutality, the fashion industry has taken a stance by donating to Black Lives Matter movements, while also, recognizing the influence and monetary value the Black community provides for fashion. Onitsuka Tiger also joining the majority of the industry by donating a part of the proceeds of the sale of this campaign to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. “I immediately connected with Onitsuka Tiger’s vision for their new campaign. I loved that we were able to align both of our energies and create something that promotes a positive existence in this world. I’m excited for the future of the brand,” exclaimed Smith.

