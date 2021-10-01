Cardi B Is Winning Paris Fashion Week While Dealing With A Changing Postpartum Body: ‘My Skin Is Still Loose’

Instagram

While Cardi B is out in Paris turning heads in couture for Fashion Week, making it look so easy, she had a candid moment with fans on Thursday (Sept. 30) where she talked about the changes her body is currently going through. The Grammy winner welcomed her second child, a son whose name she hasn’t yet shared, on Sept. 4. She says that people see her all dressed up in the City of Lights and compliment her for appearing “snatched,” but it’s all about the right pose because she’s definitely still on the mend.

“People been giving me amazing compliments on my body. I think it’s because right now I’ve got some amazing hips due to my gorgeous son because he was sitting so low. You know when your baby is low your hips spread,” she said in an Instagram Story. “But everyone’s just like, ‘Cardi you’re so snatched! You did lipo? You did tummy tuck?’ You cannot do surgery after you give birth. Especially me, I lost so much blood you guys. One day I’m going to talk to you about my crazy a– delivery.”

She then put attention on her stomach, which after only a few weeks, looked like what you would expect of the tummy of a woman almost 1-month postpartum.

“I like to be real with you guys. My skin is still loose, I still got this pouchy-pouch…chile if I show y’all my back fat? And my face is still so fat and my neck, but f–k it,” she said. “Take y’all time. It’s really hard dealing with kids, especially when you do two kids. After you give birth? Chile…”

Cardi is already mom to 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, with husband Offset, whom she married in 2017. After her high-profile first pregnancy, she was open and honest about choosing to get work done. She revealed that she had a breast augmentation and liposuction done afterward. But when the procedures came with some uncomfortable swelling and pain due to her returning to flying and working too soon, she claimed in 2019 that she wasn’t going back under the knife.

“I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause I ain’t getting surgery again but let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since,” she shared on Twitter.

These days, she’s looking to take it easy on her body for now, especially after a taxing delivery. She’s also happy being an open book for her fans, as usual, and it’s refreshing to see.