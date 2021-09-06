Cardi B Gives Birth To Her Second Child: ‘We Are So Overjoyed To Finally Meet Our Son’

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

Cardi B had a busy Labor Day weekend!

The Grammy winning rapper is officially a mom of two! She and her husband, Migos rapper Offset, welcomed their second child together on Saturday, September 4, and it’s a boy! The rapper’s son was born at 6:14pm in New York and joins big sister Kulture, 3, who celebrated her birthday in July with a lavish princess-themed party.

The happy couple revealed their big news on Instagram, sharing a photo of themselves holding their newborn baby together at the hospital.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings,” the couple shared in a statement from their rep.

In June, Cardi surprised fans by announcing her pregnancy during the 2021 BET Awards, revealing that she was expecting baby number two by appearing on stage with her hubby during Migos’ performance of “Type Sh*t” and showing off her growing baby bump and pregnancy glow. She followed up the onstage reveal with an official announcement via Instagram, sharing beautiful photos from her maternity shoot.

While Cardi and Offset have yet to share their new baby’s name, we have a hunch it might just start with a “K”. We’ll see!

Congrats to Cardi and Offset on their new addition. See sweet moment’s from Cardi’s second pregnancy below.

01 Cardi B’s Second Pregnancy NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Offset and Cardi B at Nasdaq HQ in Times Square to ring the bell for Reservoir Media IPO on August 30, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images) 02 Cardi B The rapper used the BET Awards to announce, without having to say it, that she’s expecting her second child with husband, fellow rapper Offset. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET 03 Cardi B At the 2021 BET Awards, Cardi B revealed that she and her husband Offset were expecting their second child together by showing off her growing baby bump on stage during their performance. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) 04 Cardi B and Amanda Seales This duo put their best gymnastics routine together for a special episode of #CardiTries on Instagram. 05 Cardi B’s Second Pregnancy Instagram 06 Cardi B’s Second Pregnancy Instagram 07 Cardi B’s Second Pregnancy Instagram 08 Cardi B’s Second Pregnancy EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 22: Offset and Cardi B perform onstage during Hot 97 Summer Jam 2021 at Met Life Stadium on August 22, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) 09 Cardi B’s Second Pregnancy LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 27: Offset and Cardi B are seen on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Photographer Group/MEGA/GC Images)