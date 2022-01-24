Pharrell, Tyler the Creator, Ye and More Stars Step Out For Men’s Fashion Week Paris

Celebs descended on Paris, France over the weekend to preview upcoming Fall/Winter fashion trends (and flex some flawless fashions of their own) during Men’s Fashion Week 2022.
Though the runway shows and exclusive gatherings had been threatened by the ongoing COVID-19 Omicron variant crisis, the show went on for high-end brands such as Kenzo, Louis Vuitton, Paco Rabonne, and Dior, among others. Naturally, stars were there in full force, dressed to the nines.
Pharell brought his wife Helen and eldest son Rocket out for the Kenzo runway show, while notably rocking a pair of diamond-encrusted Tiffany & Co. sunglasses to complement his signature streetwear style.
Stars like Gunna, Tyler The Creator, Pusha T and Kanye West (Ye) were also in attendance. Of course, with multiple shows come multiple stops for these booked and busy stars.
Tyler the Creator was also spotted at the late Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton’s show, alongside Venus Williams, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Naomi Campbell. Tyler, notably a close friend of Abloh’s, also scored the music for the show and rode a bicycle on the runway in his good friend’s honor.
Take a look at more star sightings at Men’s Paris Fashion Week below:
01
Ye
Ye (Kanye West) rocked a denim look to Kenzo’s Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show.
02
Pusha T
Rapper Pusha T kept it colorful and floral while attending the Kenzo show.
03
Gunna
Rapper and viral style star Gunna dripped too hard on Kenzo’s front row.
04
Pharell, son Rocket Williams and wife Helen Williams
Pharrell and his fam were fly at the Kenzo photocall.
05
Helen Williams
Helen Williams was fresh-faced at Kenzo alongside husband Pharrell and son Rocket.
06
Pharrell Williams
Pharrell stunted on us all with his Pharrell x Tiffany & Co. diamond-encrusted sunglasses and complimentary diamond tennis chain at the Kenzo runway presentation.
07
Tyler, The Creator and Pharrell Williams
Mens style icons and musical geniuses Tyler, The Creator and Pharrell Williams linked up on Kenzo’s runway front row.
08
Tyler, The Creator
Tyler flaunted pieces from his Golf Le Fluer fashion brand while attending Kenzo’s runway show.
09
Tyler, The Creator
Tyler, The Creator was spotted with Golf Le Fleur bag in-tow outside the Louis Vuitton show.
10
Tyler, The Creator
Finally, Tyler was seen riding a bike on the runway as a special rendition of his song “See You Again” played in Virgil Abloh’s honor during the Louis Vuitton Menswear show.
11
Venus Williams
Venus Williams sat pretty front row at Louis Vuitton.
12
Venus Williams
Venus Williams flaunted her ‘fit outside the Louis Vuitton runway show.
13
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Yahya kept it on-brand and lowkey on his way to view the Louis Vuitton runway.
14
Naomi Campbell
Naomi gave a fly hair-flip on her way to view Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton menswear show.
15
Naomi Campbell
Naomi went for an all-Black look at Dior Homme Fall/Winter ’22/’23.
16
Olivier Rousteing
Olivier Rousteing went biker-chic at Dior Homme.
17
Olivier Rousteing
The Balmain creative director flashed a smile while awaiting the Dior Homme runway show.
18
Lucien Laviscount
The actor turned on the smolder at Dior Homme Fall/Winter 22/23
19
IDK
IDK was all smiles while awaiting the beginning of the Dior Homme runway show.
20
Victor Cruz
Victor Cruz looked ready for the runway himself while gearing up to enter the Louis Vuitton show.
21
Didi Stone
The French Instagram style star was spotted in classic Kenzo florals.
22
Ye
Ye seemed to be re-entering his masked-up era while on his way out of the Schiaparelli show.
23
Fary
The French comedian kept it simple at the Ami Fall/Winter runway photocall.
24
Fary
French comedian Fary was spotted street-style ready outside Rains boutique in Paris during Fashion Week.
25
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox was chic and smiley outside the Schiaparelli Haute Couture runway show.
26
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox’s face card was not declining while exiting the fashion show.