Pharrell, Tyler the Creator, Ye and More Stars Step Out For Men’s Fashion Week Paris

Celebs descended on Paris, France over the weekend to preview upcoming Fall/Winter fashion trends (and flex some flawless fashions of their own) during Men’s Fashion Week 2022.

Though the runway shows and exclusive gatherings had been threatened by the ongoing COVID-19 Omicron variant crisis, the show went on for high-end brands such as Kenzo, Louis Vuitton, Paco Rabonne, and Dior, among others. Naturally, stars were there in full force, dressed to the nines.

Pharell brought his wife Helen and eldest son Rocket out for the Kenzo runway show, while notably rocking a pair of diamond-encrusted Tiffany & Co. sunglasses to complement his signature streetwear style.

Stars like Gunna, Tyler The Creator, Pusha T and Kanye West (Ye) were also in attendance. Of course, with multiple shows come multiple stops for these booked and busy stars.

Tyler the Creator was also spotted at the late Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton’s show, alongside Venus Williams, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Naomi Campbell. Tyler, notably a close friend of Abloh’s, also scored the music for the show and rode a bicycle on the runway in his good friend’s honor.

Take a look at more star sightings at Men’s Paris Fashion Week below: