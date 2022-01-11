Just Fine at 51! Check Out Some Of Mary J. Blige’s Flyest Moments On Her Birthday
It’s one of our favorite Capricorns’ birthdays!

Mary J. Blige turns 51 years young today and quite obviously decided aging simply wasn’t her thing anymore sometime in her early thirties.

The iconic songstress and actress has been consistently setting the bar for culture and style since the mid-1990’s, and shows no sign of slowing things down anytime soon.

Whether she’s hitting the stage with her signature dance moves and thigh-high boots, or chopping up a scene on the screen in one of our most beloved shows or movies, Mary J. always serves style, class, and attitude.

As we celebrate another year of greatness from the queen of hip-hop soul herself, take a look back at some of her recent stylish moments from the carpet to the stage. Cheers to 51 more fabulous years!

01
Sexy Fish Miami’s Sneak Preview Event
02
Bottega Veneta Salon Presentation
03
Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Premiere Event
04
The 2021 Met Gala
05
Apollo Walk of Fame Induction
06
‘Mary J Blige: My Life’ Premiere Event
07
Details Book Signing at Saks Fifth Avenue
08
Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden
09
2019 Essence Festival
10
2019 Cincinnati Music Festival