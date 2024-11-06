Courtesy of Beyoncé

If it’s one thing Beyoncé is going to do it’s keep us on our toes. The global icon revealed a video in the wee hours of Tuesday morning for her track “Bodyguard.” Since it’s Election Day here in the United States this came as a lovely treat–the day has been ridden with a strange energy. Bey, ever ready to add some joy to our drab lives dressed up in garb that was inspired by countless looks by an unabashed style icon, Pamela Anderson. And no stone was left unturned!

Anderson in Bay Watch? Check. Anderson in a pink plush hat at an MTV Awards in the 1990s? Check. Anderson in the 1996 flick Barb Wire? Check. These sources of inspiration come across as spot-on. It’s also refreshing to see Bey experimenting with fashion in this way–kudos to her longstanding team of stylists, from Shiona Turini to K.J. Moody, and others–their names are written all over these looks.

beyoncé at the ‘no visual awards’ as pamela anderson at the 1999 mtv video music awards for halloween pic.twitter.com/kKCzvERXML — BEY-Z (@beyzhive) November 5, 2024

That’s not all, there were also nods to the artist’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris sprinkled into a recent Instagram post and the late-night visual. Days after acknowledging Harris is the candidate she approves of on stage in Houston, Beyoncé shares the Democratic presidential candidate in a funky carousel–a mini “VOTE!” flag also appeared in the “Bodyguard” video. This all dropped hours ahead of the end of voting today. We love our forward-thinking icon to pieces.

If you’re looking for me, I’ll be immediately looking to purchase a hat just like Bey’s pink one. For now, we’ll all revel in the gifts that Beyoncé happened to drop on us today.