The Best Dressed Men At The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards

Yesterday evening, the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards took place in Los Angeles, California at the Staples Center.

Since the Grammys is considered, “music’s biggest night,” some of the most talented entertainers like Lizzo, Billy Porter, and Lil Nas X made an appearance on the red carpet last night.

While the award show itself grabs millions of views, the red carpet is what kicks off any ceremony show and the fashion at the Grammys was undefeated but, particularly from the men. Social media is raving about how black men may have outdressed the ladies yesterday evening. One user said, “Black men bringing Camp to the Grammys>>>.”

Black men bringing Camp to the Grammys>>> pic.twitter.com/Nz2VTSYsHF — tomgirl (@fendifaguette) January 27, 2020

From Tyler the Creator sporting a bellhop inspired ensemble to the members of Earthgang giving us 80s glamour, we can’t stop talking about how dapper these men looked. Check out our favorite fashion moments from the men at the Grammys below.

01 YG LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: YG attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) 02 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Billy Porter attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) 03 Lil Nas X Is A Popping Pink Cowboy At The Grammys LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) 04 LL Cool J LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: LL Cool J attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) 05 Common LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Common attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) 06 Guapdad 4000 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Guapdad 4000 attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 07 J.I.D LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: J.I.D attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) 08 YBN Cordae LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: YBN Cordae attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) 09 Charlie Wilson LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Charlie Wilson attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) 10 Doctur Dot and Johnny Venu LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Doctur Dot and Johnny Venus of EarthGang attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) 11 Shaun Ross LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Shaun Ross attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 12 Steve Lacy LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Steve Lacy attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) 13 Reese LaFlare LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Reese LaFlare attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 14 Theo Croker LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Theo Croker attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) 15 Ty Hunter LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ty Hunter attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) 16 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Billy Porter attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) 17 Labrinta LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Labrinta attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) 18 Ty Dolla $ign LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ty Dolla $ign attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) 19 Quavo LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Quavo attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) 20 John Legend LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: John Legend arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

