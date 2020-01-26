The 62nd Annual Grammy’s Awards red carpet kicked off Sunday night.

And the lady of the night with eight nominations, Lizzo, showed up to the ceremony bright and early in a breathtaking soft glam montage.

The “Truth Hurts” superstar sported a white Versace gown that dripped in diamonds across her bustier structured top. Paying homage to Diana Ross, Lizzo also sported a fur shaw across her shoulders and hanging from her arms. Dripping in jewels, the singer accessorized this sleek moment with diamonds on her neck and in her peep-toe heels.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Lizzo attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

The “Truth Hurts” singer is known for having out-of-this-world looks on the red carpet that have include extremely tiny bags and a Moschino gown that says “Siren”–to only name a few of her fashion moments.

Consider Lizzo one of the best dressed of the night.

