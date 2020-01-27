Billy Porter Is A Disco Dream At Tonight’s Grammy Awards

Billy Porter is known for his over-the-top, high fashion, red carpet looks and his look for tonight’s Grammy Awards was no different.

According to Porter, Scott Studenberg of Baja East designed the teal, glistening suit. It has all of the glamour associated with the Black church, buy with the glitz of the Disco era, too.

Porter was styled by Sam Rattelle, who was actually inspired in-part by teen queen Billie Eilish.

“Billy and Billie Eilish had a beautiful moment on the red carpet at the [American Music Awards] where they both gushed over each other’s hats,” Rattelle told Vanity Fair. “Billie was wearing a Victorian inspired beekeeper bonnet with netting covering her face.” Porter took his hat game to the next level by motorizing the details. Sarah Sokol Millinery designed the hat, and Smooth Technology made the fringe move.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Billy Porter attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

The cherry on top was the shimmering, thick-heeled boots.

“I mean, it’s like Elton John and Selena had a baby, riding a Clydesdale playing peekaboo.” Rattelle said. But Billy acts like he’s just taking a casual stroll through Whole Foods.” We love a good flex.

When my social meter is refilled and ready to deal with people again pic.twitter.com/3EZ5DxZeBm — CorEy-spondent (@CoreyPTownsend) January 27, 2020

Get into the details of Porter’s look below.

