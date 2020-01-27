Lil Nas X is a fashion icon in the making. Just this year, he made his award show red carpet debut at the BET Awards and has since, shut down every appearance with his dedicated western aesthetic.

Tonight, at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards the “Old Time Road” performer sported an all-pink get up that in fact proved cowboys do wear pink. The artist chose Versace for his look tonight which was apparent when looking at his cuff links that included the recognizable Versace print.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Accompanied with his look was a pink mesh shirt and harness which was under a cropped jacket that was embedded with gold buttons across. And, what would a cowboy be without a hat? Which was also pink.

Lucky for Lil Nas X, he snagged a Grammy for Best Music Video and Pop Duo/Group Performace for his record-breaking song, “Old Town Road.”

01 Lil Nas X Is A Popping Pink Cowboy At The Grammys LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) 02 Lil Nas X Is A Popping Pink Cowboy At The Grammys LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) 03 Lil Nas X Is A Popping Pink Cowboy At The Grammys LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Share :