(Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

This Christmas Day, Houston is buzzing with excitement, a fitting tribute to Beyoncé herself, whose NFL halftime show promises to electrify the city like never before. The Texans are facing off against the Ravens, and with Queen Bey’s homecoming, it feels like Houston’s own Super Bowl.

While not everyone scored a front-row seat to witness Beyoncé up close and personal at NRG Stadium, fear not—we’ve curated the perfect itinerary for Houston locals to soak in all the Queen Bey magic and SirDavis spirit. From exclusive watch parties serving her award-winning whisky to festive post-game celebrations, you can still experience the magic of the game and the star’s whisky all in one go.

Houston’s most happening spots are gearing up to host football fans and the Beyhive alike, complete with SirDavis drink specials, photo booths, and plenty of holiday spirit. Whether you’re there for the touchdowns or the tunes, these venues are the perfect places to soak in the festivities.

4806 Almeda Rd., Houston, TX 77004

Set in the heart of Houston’s Third Ward, Tipsy Lounge offers a cozy yet sophisticated vibe. Expect signature cocktails like the SirDavis Honey Bee and ample screen space for catching every play—and every note of Beyoncé’s halftime set.

3917 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77027

This popular hangout promises high-energy vibes and expertly mixed SirDavis whisky cocktails, making it an ideal spot for a game-day celebration.

6025 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77057

Kick things off early at Rockhouse, where football and SirDavis flow in equal measure. Gather your crew and settle in for an unforgettable day.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 23: (Exclusive Coverage) (Editorial Use Only) Maya Magarita and Beyoncé attend the SirDavis American Whisky Launch Party at Hôtel Plaza Athénée on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

Once the Texans wrap up their clash with the Ravens, the party shifts into post-game mode. Head to 5015 Bar or The Address, both opening at 6 p.m., where you’ll find more SirDavis specialty drinks and photo booths to keep the festive spirit alive.

For those planning a quieter celebration at home, you can still get a taste of SirDavis magic. Order a bottle online at SirDavis.com, whip up a festive cocktail, and enjoy the game—and Beyoncé’s show—from the comfort of your couch.

As you enjoy SirDavis American Whisky this holiday season, remember to drink responsibly. Know your limits, stay hydrated, and always plan for a safe ride home. Let’s toast to good times and great memories, safely and responsibly. Cheers!