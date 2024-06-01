‘The Vince Staples Show’ Renewed For Second Season At Netflix

Courtesy of Netflix

The Vince Staples Show will return for a second season on Netflix.

Set in his hometown of Long Beach, CA, the hilarious and thought-provoking series is loosely based on the artist’s experiences. Created by Staples and executive produced by Kenya Barris, the first season’s five-episode tells a unique story through a satirical perspective.

“The Vince Staples Show is back!” Staples said in a statement. “The people have spoken and the most riveting, captivating, and polarizing show on Netflix is returning for season 2. Get ready for hijinks that only a mother can love. Thank you, Netflix!”

In addition to Staples, the show also stars Vanessa Bell Calloway and Andrea Ellsworth, with guest appearances from actors such as Naté Jones, Rick Ross, and Myles Bullock.

The announcement of The Vince Staples Show’s renewal comes just a week after the release of Dark Times, Staples’ sixth studio album, and his last on the iconic Def Jam imprint. Even amidst a massive career pivot, the 30-year-old still continues to produce quality music for his core fanbase.

Staples serves as executive producer for The Vince Staple Show alongside Barris and Corey Smyth. Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams also EP the series, and serve as co-showrunners as well.

As far as acting, Staples has been a member of Hollywood for almost a decade. His previous credits include Dope, American Dad!, Lazor Wulf, and Insecure. He also had a role in Quinta Brunson’s Abbott Elementary, as well as 2023’s reimagining of White Men Can’t Jump.