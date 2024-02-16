WATCH: Vince Staples On Scriptwriting And Breaking Stereotypes With New Netflix Series

‘The Vince Staples Show’ brings viewers into the mind of one of Hip-Hop’s most creative stars.

Created by Vince Staples and executive produced by Kenya Barris comes a limited series of satirical tales full of comedic tension, pulling inspiration from his own life as a rapper from Long Beach, California, and filtering it through his irrefutable point of view.

“In 2019, I was fortunate to receive an opportunity to make a television show,” Staples said in a statement. “After years of researching, brainstorming, global pandemics, and breakthroughs, we are finally here! I am honored to share with you the fever dream that is The Vince Staples Show. Created at the crossroads where David Lynch meets Dave Chappelle, this slow burner forces you to find the humor in life’s little things. I hope you have as much fun viewing as we did creating it.”

In addition to Staples and Barris, The Vince Staples Show is executive produced by Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth, and William Stefan Smith.

To commemorate its premiere, Staples sat down with ESSENCE to discuss how he wrote the script, what inspired the creation of this groundbreaking show, and so much more.