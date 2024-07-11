WATCH: The Braxton Family Returns To TV With Brand New Reality Show

Courtesy of WE TV

One of music’s most famous families is returning to television with the all-new reality series, The Braxtons, which is set to premiere on August 9.

In each hour-long episode, the Braxton women reunite for the first time since the loss of their beloved sister, Traci, offering viewers a raw and unfiltered look at the family as they go on an emotional rollercoaster of love, loss, triumph, heartbreak and healing. For eight installments, viewers will see Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Ms. Evelyn navigate their careers, health challenges and busy personal lives.

The Braxton family’s return to the small screen comes three years after the end of the captivating series, Braxton Family Values, which aired for seven seasons. Fans of the original series can take a trip down memory lane catch-up specials airing Friday, July 26 and Friday, August 2 at 9:30pm, on We TV. The two, one-hour specials recap key moments, storylines and all the love, laughter and drama from Braxton Family Values.

Tara Long, Ri-Karlo Handy, Oji Singletary and Michelle Kongkasuwan for Blink49 and Datari Turner will executive produce The Braxtons alongside Toni Braxton for Intonation Entertainment, Tamar Braxton for Tamar Braxton Productions, Trina, Towanda and Evelyn Braxton. Angela Molloy, SVP Development & Original Production.

The Braxtons premieres Friday, August 9 at 9:30pm ET, airing exclusively on We TV and streaming on ALLBLK.