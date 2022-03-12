Traci Braxton Passes Away At 50 After Private Battle With Cancer

Traci Braxton, singer, actress, reality star, and member of the famed Braxton family has passed away. She was 50 years old.

Her husband, Kevin Surratt, shared the news of her death with TMZ, revealing that this news comes after she fought a lengthy battle with Esophageal cancer, which she chose to take on away from the public eye.

“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatments for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” he said in a statement.

Braxton’s sisters, Trina, Towanda, and Toni, also each shared an announcement and statement regarding the passing of their beloved sister.

“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.”

“Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake,” the statement continued. “We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever. Love, The Braxton Family.”

The Braxton family reports that Traci was surrounded by her friends, her sisters, and her mother at the time of her passing.

She is survived by her husband Kevin, her son, Kevin Jr., and one grandchild.

“When I heard the news about my mother being sick, first thing she said was ‘I’m going to fight and beat this.’ She fought to the end and today she’s at peace,” her son Kevin shared in a social media post. “I love my mother forever and this hurts so much, but I’m at peace knowing she’s isn’t in pain anymore. I love you ma. I’m going to miss you.”

Perhaps best known for appearing on Braxton Family Values alongside her family for seven seasons, Braxton was also a notable actress and solo artist. She appeared in the 2022 film CHAAW, 2018’s Sinners Wanted, the 2009 comedy There’s a Stranger in my House. She also released the 2014 R&B hit “Last Call,” which rose to #16 on the Billboard Hot 100 that same year.

We send our deepest condolences to Traci Braxton’s family and loved ones. She will truly be missed.