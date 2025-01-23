Satou Sabally Teams Up With Adidas Basketball To Redefine The Game On And Off The Court

Satou Sabally continues to cement her place as one of the most dynamic figures in sports.

And now, the WNBA All-Star, is bringing that electric energy to a brand new stage as the latest addition to adidas Basketball’s powerhouse roster of athletes. This partnership isn’t just about athletic prowess —it’s about breaking barriers and inspiring future generations.

“Joining the adidas Basketball family is a dream come true,” Sabally shared. “adidas is dedicated to innovation, creativity, and championing women’s sports. I can’t wait to inspire the next generation and continue moving the game forward with the support of my adidas family.”

Candace Parker, President of adidas Women’s Basketball, echoed this sentiment. “Satou was a priority addition to the adidas Basketball family, and we couldn’t be more excited to have her joining,” Parker stated. “Her versatility and commitment to making an impact made her a no brainer for the adidas roster. Satou is a unicorn on and off the court and we’re thrilled for her to help in building the future of adidas Basketball.”

Currently an WNBA free agent and Unrivaled’s Phantom BC forward, Sabally brings a unique blend of international experience and competitive drive. Her journey from the Dallas Stars to adidas represents more than just an athletic transition—it’s a powerful narrative of choice, empowerment, and strategic career development.

This partnership aligns with adidas’s ongoing efforts to empower female athletes and promote inclusivity in sports. The brand has been proactive in signing prominent figures in women’s basketball, including the recent addition of Class of 2027 star Kaleena Smith as its first high school women’s basketball NIL partner.

Sabally’s move to adidas also coincides with her announcement of leaving the Dallas Wings, indicating a significant transition in her professional career.

“I’ve already communicated with Dallas how grateful I am, because they’ve made this a home for me for the past years, and I’m working with them together and finding a next home for me,” Sabally previously shared.. “I’ve already played my last game in Dallas.”

Her story continues to unfold, promising to inspire countless young athletes who see themselves in her journey.