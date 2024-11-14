Adidas Charts New Future For Women’s Basketball By Signing Rising Star Kaleena Smith As First High School NIL Athlete

The game just changed for young women in sports.

adidas Basketball is putting its money—and its name—behind a young Black woman athlete, marking their first-ever high school NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) partnership with sophomore sensation Kaleena Smith.

The announcement comes as a powerful statement under the leadership of WNBA legend Candace Parker, who serves as President of adidas Women’s Basketball. “When I started in my role, I wanted to take an innovative approach in how we connect with the best players in the game and empower them in their pursuit of excellence on and off the court,” Parker shared in the announcement.

Smith’s resume speaks volumes about why she was chosen for this groundbreaking opportunity. As the top-ranked prospect in the Class of 2027, she’s already making waves in the basketball world. The Ontario Christian High School standout earned the 2023-2024 Girls Basketball MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year title, showcasing her exceptional talent early in her high school career.

But it’s not just about her performance on the court. As one of only two freshman captains in Overtime Select last season, Smith demonstrated leadership beyond her years, leading her team in points, assists, and steals all the way to the championship game. She’s also earned a coveted spot on the 2024 USA Women’s U17 National Team, further cementing her status as one of basketball’s most promising young talents.

Since NIL deals became available to student-athletes, these lucrative partnerships have largely been dominated by college and pro male players. adidas Basketball is aiming to close by turning the spotlight on young women’s talent. This partnership is more than just a brand play; it’s a commitment to leveling the playing field early on, positioning young women, especially Black women, for a future where they’re celebrated on and off the court.

Smith joins an impressive roster of adidas women’s basketball partners, including WNBA stars Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper, Aliyah Boston, and Nneka Ogwumike, among others. This sisterhood of exceptional athletes represents the brand’s dedication to supporting women’s basketball at every level.

“I’m blessed to be part of something Candace is creating,” Smith expressed, acknowledging the significance of this moment. Her excitement about the partnership, including the opportunity to wear Harden sneakers this season, reflects the authentic enthusiasm of a young athlete ready to make her mark on the sport.

In a landscape where Black female athletes are still battling for visibility and opportunities, this move by adidas stands out. The sportswear giant’s decision to back a young Black woman athlete reflects their dedication to equity and representation, showing that it’s time for young women to benefit from the same spotlight often reserved for their male counterparts.

Parker’s vision for the future of women’s basketball is clear in this strategic move. “When I think about the future of women’s basketball, it’s clear it’s in good hands with hoopers like Kaleena,” she stated, emphasizing Smith’s combination of on-court excellence and off-court dedication.