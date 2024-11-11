Young, Gifted, And Victorious: Coco Gauff Becomes Youngest WTA Finals Champion In 20 Years With Historic Win

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – NOVEMBER 09: Coco Gauff of the United States poses with the Billie Jean King trophy after defeating Qinwen Zheng of China in the singles final on Final Day of WTA Finals Riyadh as part of the Hologic WTA Tour 2024 at King Saud University Indoor Arena on November 09, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Coco Gauff’s star power just reached new heights. In a year that’s seen her solidify her status as one of the most dynamic forces in tennis, she’s capping it off in historic style.

Gauff has made history yet again, becoming the youngest player in two decades to win the prestigious WTA Finals, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (the last to do so was Maria Sharapova in 2004). In a season marked by determination, resilience, and record-breaking performances, the 20-year-old went on to defeat China’s Zheng Qinwen in an intense three-set match.

Alongside her WTA Finals win, she’s now earned the largest single prize in WTA history—a staggering $4.8 million, as reported by Tennis Channel. After clinching her victory, Gauff reflected on the record-breaking nature of her win. “I asked (about the record) as soon as I got the match,” she said. “‘Was this the youngest? It has to be some kind of record.’”

Reflecting on this milestone, she added, “That’s pretty cool. It just shows age is a number both ways, old and young.”

This WTA Finals win builds on the momentum Gauff gained in 2023 with her first Grand Slam victory at the U.S. Open, solidifying her rapid ascent in the tennis world. For fans who’ve followed her since she burst onto the scene at age 15, Gauff’s growth has been a masterclass in patience, determination, and learning from setbacks. Her WTA Finals win wasn’t a straightforward path; in her final match, she dropped the first set before rallying back with the tenacity she’s known for, ultimately securing her 2024 WTA title.

muah 💋💜 Also, I know tend to focus on “doubters/haters” but this one is really for all of my supporters! Ya’ll held it down for me win or lose! I thank you for that. I see you and I appreciate you. And I know some of you are a little bit petty like me so it does feel nice to… pic.twitter.com/z3rRFCsFYl — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) November 10, 2024

Off the court, Gauff has spoken openly about the hard work and mental strength it’s taken to reach this point. Surrounded by a strong support system, she’s quick to credit her team and her family—those who’ve been by her side since her journey began. She knows her victories resonate beyond the court and welcomes the responsibility, viewing her success as a chance to inspire and uplift.

While her recent wins are monumental, this feels like the beginning of a long and promising journey—one where Gauff could redefine what it means to be a tennis star. For Gauff, this is only the beginning.