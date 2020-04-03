Drake Creates New Dance Challenge With ‘Toosie Slide’

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A new dance craze is on the horizon courtesy of Drake, who released the video for his new single “Toosie Slide” Thursday night.

The single comes with official choreography, which Drake shows viewers as he dances through his palatial pad. The dance was first seen on Tik Tok, where popular dancers Toosie, Ayo & Teo, and Hiii Key posted how-to videos and a sneak peek of “Toosie Slide.”

Teo told Rolling Stone that Drake had originally asked them to appear in a video for the single but the coronavirus pandemic disrupted their plans. “I’mma a spill a little bit of tea, not a lot,” he said. “See, the coronavirus messed up the dropping schedule. He was gon’ have us in the music video and junk, but the coronavirus messed it up. So it took us two extra weeks to drop the video we made for it.”

The dancers say that the same raw footage shared with them is the same video Drake shared with fans.

Frank Ocean – “Cayendo” and “Dear April”

Frank Ocean has provided the soundtrack to our quarantine with new singles “Cayendo” and “Dear April.”

The sparse R&B tracks were released Friday on Ocean’s Blonded YouTube channel. The two introspective singles are a perfect fit for these isolating times and those days when your head is stuck in the clouds.

Amber Mark – “Heart-Shaped Box (Nirvana Cover) “

Singer Amber Mark has launched a new series, COVERED-19, to share new music with fans while trapped in isolation. She kicked things off earlier this week with a cover of Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box,” along with a video of the singer in her home recording the track.

She said in a press release, “For me, making music in the COVID-19 quarantine has probably been the only positive to come out of a tragedy like this. All the pressure I normally feel when working on music is lifted. And I just have this ‘f–k it’ mentality. People get to really see you in your most bare state and vice versa. That’s the beauty in the music I’m making right now.”

Thundercat – It Is What It Is

Thundercat has shared his fourth studio album, It Is What It Is, which features previously released singles “Fair Chance” and “Black Qualls.”

“This album is about love, loss, life and the ups and downs that come with that,” the artist said in a press release. “It’s a bit tongue-in-cheek, but at different points in life, you come across places that you don’t necessarily understand… some things just aren’t meant to be understood.”

It Is What It Is includes features from Childish Gambino, Steve Lacy, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.