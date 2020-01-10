Frank Ocean Is The New Face Of A Prada Campaign

Photo: Courtesy of Prada

Frank Ocean is officially the new face of Prada‘s new SS20 menswear campaign. We definitely saw this coming, as he appeared in the Italian luxury brand for the covers of GQ and W Magazine in 2019, as well as in some personal flicks for his Instagram account. Ocean also rocked a Prada hoodie for the 2019 Met Gala.

The notoriously private artist isn’t one for tons of flicks (and the ad has yet to be posted to his once-private Instagram account), but Ocean shines in the short, jazzy ad for the luxury label. In the clip, we get a glimpse of three ready-to-wear looks – a silken monochromatic camel ensemble, a black turtleneck, and a button-up underneath a cozy, black trench coat. Ocean also adds new energy to the Prada acronym, allowing it to stand for “Programming Rhythms And Dancing Again”. The brand says that this clever take is a “[reinvention] of conventional identity.”

In a photo ad, shot by David Sims (as was the video), Frank Ocean wears a $3,120 double-breasted coat, $790 leather shoes, and a $240 nylon foulard. Ferdinando Verderi handled the shoot’s creative direction and styled by Olivier Rizzo.

Hopefully, this is the beginning of a new era of fashion dominance for Frank Ocean.

