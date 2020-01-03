Editors Pick: These New Prada Hair Clips Are So Dreamy

If there is one accessory that I am obsessed with right now, it’s hair clips. My favorite is the Kitsch x Justine Marjan Damn Rhinestone Bobby Pin, which I am not ashamed to admit I wear almost every day.

And while I do have a $400 Gucci hair clip on my wish-list for the near future, Prada has released a set of Plexiglas hair clips that I must splurge on. Yes, every single one. Currently available in five colors, the Prada hair clips include an embellished Prada logo with stones on the lining. The perfect accessory for a half-up-half-down style or to wear right at the cusp of your bang.

The Prada Plexiglas hair clips are currently priced at $340 and can be purchased at Prada.com. Consider this added to what I’m purchasing in 2020.

