Editors Pick: What I’m Purchasing In 2020
By Nandi Howard ·

Have you ever just looked at something online and let it sit in your shopping cart until it’s sold out? Whether it’s a five thousand dollar Chanel purse that is totally out of your price range (my guilty pleasure is looking at Chanel bags) or the Maison Margiela Tabi boots that seem to never go out of style, there is always something on a fashionista’s wish list. And finding out that something you feened is out of stock is the best way to make a style maven go off the deep end.

But this year I have said to myself that there is nothing unattainable without a little budgeting and a few meal-prepped weeks. In 2020 I am all about pairing my affordable must-have items with a designer piece to bring the outfit together. Whether it’s a YSL pump or a $400 Gucci hair clip, here’s what’s on my 2020 wish list.

Warning: Do not have your credit card near.

01
Maison Margiela White Tabi Boots
available at Ssense $980 Shop Now
02
Telfar Medium Cream Shopping Bag
available at Telfar $202
03
Pyer Moss Wrap Sleeve Cropped LS Shirt
available at Pyer Moss $225 Shop Now
04
Gucci Tortoiseshell Crystal Logo Barrette
05
Farfetch The 10: Off White x Nike Air Max 90
available at Farfetch $845 Shop Now
06
Saint Laurent Opyum Heels
available at Saint Laurent $995 Shop Now
07
Louisa Ballou Beach Bum Dress
available at Louisa Ballou $495 Shop Now
08
Susan Alexandra Mini Moo Bag
available at Susan Alexandra $175 Shop Now
09
Jacquemus Le Chiquito Mini Bag
available at Luisa Viaroma $505 Pre-Order
10
Fenty Cameo Earrings
available at Fenty $530 Shop Now
