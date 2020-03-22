Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Childish Gambino has officially dropped new album 3.15.20.

The musical alter ego of actor and Atlanta creator Donald Glover, Gambino first shared the album last week, surprise dropping the 12-track project only to delete it hours later. Now, it’s officially available on all major streaming platforms.

ESSENCE unpacked the album last week, exploring everything we’d learned from the project, which features a tender moment between Glover and his son, Legend.

The album also includes unlisted features from SZA, Ariana Grande, and 21 Savage. The project is also Gambino’s first studio release since 2016’s “Awaken, My Love!”

It’s rumored that this could be Gambino’s last album but only time will tell, the artist is known to hold things quite close to his chest. Either way, we’re just happy we have something to enjoy as we continue to be isolated at home.