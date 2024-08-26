Peacock’s ‘Fight Night’ Celebrated Atlanta’s Black-Owned Businesses And Iconic Culture

Photo Credit: Derek White/Peacock

Peacock’s original limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, stars a top-notch cast including Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle and Terrence Howard. Based on the acclaimed true crime podcast of the same name, the series tells the infamous story of how an armed robbery during the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life, but an entire city’s destiny.

This past weekend, the series made multiple stops in Atlanta over the weekend to celebrate the premiere of the new limited series ahead of its launch on September 5. The activities kicked off on August 21 at the BronzeLens Film Festival, where the first episode of Fight Night was screened to a captivated audience. Producer Dianne Ashford introduced the event with a video message from executive producer Will Packer, setting the tone for what would be a weekend filled with excitement and cultural celebration. The screening was a fitting start, bringing together film enthusiasts and Atlanta’s creative community to witness the beginning of a series that explores such a pivotal moment in the city’s chronology.

FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST — “HBCU Screening” — Pictured: (l-r) Will Packer, Dianne Ashford, Shaye Ogbonna, David Banner at the Regal Atlantic Station on August 23, 2024 — (Photo by: Derek White/Peacock)

On August 23, Peacock and Complex hosted a special advance screening for students from HBCUs, including FAMU, Spelman, Clark Atlanta, and Morehouse College. The event, hosted by Speedy Morman, featured appearances by the series’ executive producers Will Packer and Shaye Ogbonna, co-executive producer Kenny Burns, and actor David Banner, who plays Missouri Slim. The students were treated to custom “Atlanta Influences Everything” t-shirts, pizza from Slim & Husky’s, and music by DJ Thrice Groove, creating an atmosphere that blended entertainment with education. The highlight of the event was an intimate roundtable discussion where HBCU journalists had the opportunity to engage directly with the producers, providing insights into the creative process behind the series.

FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST — “Fight Night in the 404” — Pictured: Mural on August 24, 2024 — (Photo by: Derek White/Peacock)

The following day, the platform further celebrated the city’s heritage by partnering with eight local Black-owned businesses, offering throwback prices at historic establishments like Paschal’s and The Clermont Hotel. These businesses, which are prominently featured in the show, received custom murals created by local artists E.L. Chisolm and Yuzly Mathurin, adding a vibrant and artistic touch to the city. The day also saw the unveiling of a replica of CHICKEN MAN’s 1966 Cadillac Calais, a car driven by Kevin Hart’s character in the series, built by the legendary West Coast Customs and their student academy. This iconic vehicle made its way around Georgia’s capital, serving as a mobile homage to Fight Night just a few days away from its global premiere.

The activities surrounding the release of FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST were more than just promotional events; they were a celebration of Atlanta’s culture, history, and the Black-owned businesses that have shaped the city’s identity. As the series prepares to launch on September 5, the excitement generated by these events has set the stage for what promises to be a must-watch series that not only entertains but also educates and honors the legacy of a city that continues to influence the world.