WATCH: Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson And Taraji P. Henson Star In ‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’ Trailer

Courtesy of Peacock

Today, Peacock released the trailer for the upcoming limited drama series, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, set to premiere on September 5.

Based on the acclaimed true crime podcast of the same name, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist tells the infamous story of how an armed robbery during the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life, but an entire city’s destiny. The series also highlights Atlanta’s emergence as “The Black Mecca” during a transitional time in America.

Created, written, and executive produced by showrunner Shaye Ogbonna, the series stars Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle, and Terrence Howard. The show also features key guest appearances from, Chloe Bailey, Lori Harvey, Sinqua Walls, and several others.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, premieres September 5, 2024, exclusively on Peacock. Take a look at the trailer below.

Article continues after video.