Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Debuts At No. 1 On The Billboard 100

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 100, making her the first female solo artist without an accompanying act to do so since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998.

The chart-topping new single earned 21.1 million streams, 4.6 million radio airplay audience impressions and 89,000 downloads sold in its first week, according to Billboard. “Super Freaky Girl” is also Minaj’s third overall chart-topper, following “Trollz,” with 6ix9ine, and Doja Cat’s “Say So,” which featured the multi-hyphenate from Queens.

“Super Freaky Girl” is Minaj’s 21st Hot 100 Top 10, and her second this year, with her first being “Do We Have a Problem?,” featuring Lil Baby. Minaj hitting number today also adds to an interesting trend, because “Super Freaky Girl” follows Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” marking the first time in almost seven years that three songs by solo women with no guest appearance reached the top spot on Billboard.

News of Minaj’s historic debut comes fresh off MTV’s announcement that she would be the recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year’s VMAs, in addition to her hosting duties alongside LL Cool J and Jack Harlow.