14 Nicki Minaj Songs To Add To Your Playlist Now To Get Ready For ESSENCE Fest

Get your playlist up to par with these bops, then grab your tickets (and your crew) to see her light up the Superdome in NOLA as only she can.

READ MORE LESS

From classic mixtape chops to album singles we kept on repeat, Nicki Minaj continues to give the rap game a breath of fresh air with her vibrant, charismatic persona and a pen game like no other.



Click HERE to grab your tickets now to see Nicki and more of your favorite artists hit the stage at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture!



Incase you have heard, the multi-hyphenate entertainer and business mogul will be making her headlining debut on the ESSENCE Fest stage this year and we couldn’t be more excited. So, before we get ready to rap and sing our hearts out when she takes the stage, we had to curate a list of playlist must-haves. Between her hit solo tracks that have the culture quoting her lyrics at every turn, her iconic collabs and her annihilating features, Nicki continues to hold her crown steady as the Queen of Hip Hop.



Scroll below to make sure your playlist is up to par, and then grab your tickets (and your crew) to see Nicki light up the Superdome in NOLA as only she can.

See you there!

1. Itty Bitty Piggy

When the beat drops to this iconic mixtape hit, grab your girls and prepare to rap your heart out.

Article continues after video.

2. We Go Up (featuring Fivio Foreign)

Reminding the world once again that her pen, her flow and her creativity are limitless, Nicki had fans in a frenzy when this dropped.

Article continues after video.

3. High School (featuring Lil Wayne)

From the melodic beat to Minaj’s switch between rapping and singing sweet harmonies, this song makes you want to fall in love again and again.

Article continues after video.

4. Blick, Blick (Coi Leray & Nicki Minaj)

Teaming up with rising star Coi Leray, Nicki’s epicverse on this chart-topper took the track to another level.

Article continues after video.

5. Feeling Myself (featuring Beyoncé)

It’s impossible to not feel like you’re THAT girl when Minaj comes in “Yo B, they ready?”

Article continues after video.

6. Barbie Dreams

Article continues after video.

When Nicki put her spin on this Notorious BIG classic and had a little fun with a few of her fellow emcees in the process, she had the streets and airwaves going crazy.

7. Your Love

Slow it down for a bit and explore your lover girl side with this classic single. “For your lovin’ imma die hard like Bruce Willis.”

Article continues after video.

8. Monster (Kanye West, featuring Jay Z, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, and Bon Iver)

Okay, it’s not Nicki’s song but her verse alone was iconic. Who said you can’t hang with the big boys? “50K for a verse, no album out!”

Article continues after video.

9. Moment 4 Life (featuring Drake)

Two of YMCMB’s finest created the perfect hip-hop/pop single that makes you feel like all of your dreams can come true.

Article continues after video.

10. Super Bass

Talk about a cultural reset, Minaj pushed the envelope with her pop crossover and it did not disappoint. (You get bonus points if you know the dance from the music video)

Article continues after video.

11. Chun-Li

We love a good villain era and Chun-Li didn’t hold any punches, “Ayo I been on!”

Article continues after video.

12. “Did It On ‘Em”

Even if you don’t have any haters, you have to rap this one word for word as if there’s at least one person talking bad about you.

Article continues after video.

13. “Beez in the Trap” ft. 2 Chainz

“Man I been did that, man I been popped off.” Need we say more?

Article continues after video.

14. “Right Thru Me”

This one just feels like a pink heart emoji after realizing you’re head over heels. “How do you do that sh*t?”

Article continues after video.

For more information on tickets, access and updates on this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture, visit www.essencefestival.com. See you in NOLA!