Beyoncé’s New Single Has Arrived

Leave it to Beyoncé to make Mondays great again. Just a few days after announcing she’d be releasing a new album this summer, the singer has dropped the first single from the upcoming project on the day we celebrate Juneteenth no less.

“Break My Soul” is the name of the track from the forthcoming Renaissance, slated for release July 29. Originally announced as a midnight drop, in true Bey fashion, the single hit streaming platform Tidal hours before the expected time to fan’s pure delight.

With an upbeat tempo that might not be expected from the song’s title, “Break My Soul” revives recent commentary about House Music’s connection to Black artists. The discussion was ignited by Drake‘s surprise album release last week which received mixed reviews for delving into the genre that first made waves in Chicago in the ’80s.

House music is black music. I want better for my people’s knowledge — CANTRELL (@iamcantrell) June 17, 2022

On the track, Beyoncé makes it clear she’s in a new era of life, singing repeatedly, “You won’t break my soul” on the chorus, while noting:

I’m looking for a new foundation yeah

and I’m on that new vibration.

I’m building my own foundation

She also declares

Also, in true Yonce fashion, there’s no word on whether Renaissance will be entirely House or a mix of pop, R&B, and other genres as previous projects, though the single artwork is definitely giving ’80s. Regardless, we know fans will love what the Queen serves either way.

Take a listen to “Break My Soul” below.