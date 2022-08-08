Nicki Minaj To Receive MTV’s Video Vanguard Award At The 2022 VMAs

Nicki Minaj

Actress, rapper, singer, and songwriter Nicki Minaj will receive MTV’s Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 VMAs.

The 5x Video Music Award winner will also perform at this year’s ceremony, marking the first time the New York-bred musician takes the VMA stage in four years. Her set in 2018 featured many tracks from her album Queen, including the songs “Majesty,” “Ganga Burn,” “FEFE” and “Barbie Dreams.

Following her first win in 2011, Minaj earned several awards in the “Best Hip Hop” category, picking up wins for “Anaconda” in 2015 and “Chun-Li” three years later. She also took home “Best Female Video” in 2012 for “Starships.” Most recently, she picked up a Moon Person in 2019 for “Best Power Anthem.” In addition to her earth-shattering performances, Nicki always lights up the red carpet with trendsetting fashion and hairstyles, garnering massive attention across various forms of social media.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.”

Upon receiving her Vanguard Award later this month, Minaj will find herself in amazing company. Previous recipients include Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Missy Elliott, and Kanye West.

As ESSENCE previously announced, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead this year’s list of nominees with 7, followed by Doja Cat with 6, along with Drake and The Weeknd earning 5 a piece. You can see the full list of nominations here.

Make sure to check out the iconic Nicki Minaj as she receives the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year’s VMAs, airing live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday, August 28 at 8PM ET/PT.