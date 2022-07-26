Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X And Doja Cat Lead Nominations For 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Today, MTV announced the nominations for the 2022 Video Music Awards, an annual celebration known for highlighting the biggest names in the music industry.

Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow, and Lil Nas X lead this year’s nominations with 7 each, followed by Doja Cat – who received 6 – and The Weeknd earning 5. Harlow and Lil Nas X both earned multiple nominations for from their collaborative single “INDUSTRY BABY,” which debuted at last year’s VMAs stage, alongside Lamar, who is nominated for the first time since 2018; four of which is for “family ties” featuring pgLang signee Baby Keem. In addition to Keem, this year also sees 25 first-time nominees, including JID, Muni Long, Tems, and more.

Article continues after video.

Beginning today, fans can vote for their favorites across 22 different categories, including “Video of the Year,” “Artist of the Year,” “Best Collaboration,” “Best Longform Video” and “Best Metaverse Performance,” by visiting vote.mtv.com through Friday, August 19.

The 2022 VMAs will air on Sunday, August 28th at 8PM ET/PT live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey. For the third year in a row, the “VMAs” will simulcast on The CW Network, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.

Take at our list of some of the leading nominees below.