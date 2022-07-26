Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X And Doja Cat Lead Nominations For 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Today, MTV announced the nominations for the 2022 Video Music Awards, an annual celebration known for highlighting the biggest names in the music industry.
Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow, and Lil Nas X lead this year’s nominations with 7 each, followed by Doja Cat – who received 6 – and The Weeknd earning 5. Harlow and Lil Nas X both earned multiple nominations for from their collaborative single “INDUSTRY BABY,” which debuted at last year’s VMAs stage, alongside Lamar, who is nominated for the first time since 2018; four of which is for “family ties” featuring pgLang signee Baby Keem. In addition to Keem, this year also sees 25 first-time nominees, including JID, Muni Long, Tems, and more.
Beginning today, fans can vote for their favorites across 22 different categories, including “Video of the Year,” “Artist of the Year,” “Best Collaboration,” “Best Longform Video” and “Best Metaverse Performance,” by visiting vote.mtv.com through Friday, August 19.
The 2022 VMAs will air on Sunday, August 28th at 8PM ET/PT live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey. For the third year in a row, the “VMAs” will simulcast on The CW Network, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.
Take at our list of some of the leading nominees below.
Kendrick Lamar – 7 Nominations
Kendrick is nominated for Best Hip-Hop: “N95,” Video for Good: “The Heart Part 5,” Best Cinematography: “family ties,” Best Cinematography: “N95,” Best Direction: “family ties,” Best Visual Effects: “The Heart Part 5,” and Best Editing: “family ties.”
Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage
Lil Nas X – 7 Nominations
Lil Nas X is nominated for Video of the Year: “INDUSTRY BABY,” Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration: “INDUSTRY BABY,” Best Direction: “INDUSTRY BABY,” Best Art Direction: “INDUSTRY BABY,” Best Visual Effects: “INDUSTRY BABY,” and Best Choreography: “INDUSTRY BABY.”
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Doja Cat – 6 Nominations
Doja Cat is nominated for Video of the Year: “Woman,” Song of the Year: “Woman,” Best Pop: “Woman,” Best Art Direction: “Get Into It (Yuh),” Best Choreography: “Woman,” and Best Editing: “Get Into It (Yuh).”
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Drake – 5 Nominations
Drake is nominated for Video of the Year: “Way 2 Sexy,” Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration: “Way 2 Sexy,” Best Hip-Hop: “WAIT FOR YOU,” and Best Art Direction: “Way 2 Sexy.”
Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images
The Weeknd – 5 Nominations
The Weeknd is nominated for Best R&B: “Out Of Time,” Best Collaboration: “Out Right Now,” Best Collaboration: “LA FAMA,” Best Choreography: “Tears In The Club,” and Best Editing: “Take My Breath.”
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation
Baby Keem – 4 Nominations
Baby Keem is nominated for Best New Artist, Best Cinematography: “family ties,” Best Direction: “family ties,” and Best Editing: “family ties.”
Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns
Cardi B – 4 Nominations
Cardi B is nominated for Best R&B: “Wild Side, ”Best R&B: “No Love (Extended Version),” Best Cinematography: “Wild Side,” and Best Choreography: “Wild Side.”
Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage
Future – 4 Nominations
Future is nominated for Video of the Year: “Way 2 Sexy,” Best Collaboration: “Way 2 Sexy,” Best Hip-Hop: “WAIT FOR U,” and Best Art Direction: “Way 2 Sexy.”
Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images
Lizzo – 4 Nominations
Lizzo is nominated for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year: “About Damn Time,” Best Pop: “About Damn Time,” and Video for Good: “About Damn Time.”
Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Latto – 3 Nominations
Latto is nominated for Best New Artist, Best Hip-Hop: “Big Energy,” and Video for Good: “P*ssy.”
Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images for Spotify
Megan Thee Stallion – 3 Nominations
Megan Thee Stallion is nominated for Best Collaboration: “Sweetest Pie,” Best Art Direction: “Sweetest Pie,” and Best Visual Effects: “Sweetest Pie.”
Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage
Normani – 3 Nominations
Normani is nominated for Best R&B: “Wild Side,” Best Cinematography: “Wild Side,” and Best Choreography: “Wild Side.”
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Young Thug – 3 Nominations
Young Thug is nominated for Video of the Year: “Way 2 Sexy,” Best Collaboration: “Way 2 Sexy,” and Best Art Direction: “Way 2 Sexy.”
Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW
WILLOW – 2 Nominations
WILLOW is nominated for Best Alternative: “emo girl,” and Best Alternative: “G R O W.”