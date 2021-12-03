Move over, November—it’s time for a new month, which means more new music.

This week, Khalid released his new EP Scenic Drive, Lecrae and 1K Phew dropped their collaborative album No Church For A While, Tierra Whack returns with Rap?, Dreamville rapper Cozz is back with his Fortunate EP, and the highly anticipated soundtrack to the fifth season Insecure finally arrives. Today’s list also includes new music from Baby Rose, Juice WRLD, Polo G, Kaien Cruz, and more.

Check out this week’s list of new releases.

01 Khalid – ‘Scenic Drive’ Today, singer Khalid releases his Scenic Drive EP. The project contains features from Alicia Keys, 6LACK, Lucky Daye, Quin, JID, Kiana Ledé, Majid Jordan, Smino, and Ari Lennox. Stream the project here 02 Lecrae and 1K Phew – ‘No Church In A While’ Lecrae and 1K Phew drop their new collaborative album, No Church In A While, which features 10 tracks including “Wildin,” “Ready Or Not,” “Move It,” “One Call,” “What We Gon Do,” “Amen,” “Blockhead,” “Born Sinner,” “Save Us,” and “No Church In A While.” Listen to the EP here 03 ‘Insecure: Music From The HBO Original Series, Season 5’ Earlier this week, Issa Rae unveiled the tracklist for today’s release of the soundtrack to her award-winning HBO series Insecure. The album features new songs from Saweetie, Nnena, Thundercat, B.K. Habermehl, TeaMarrr and Amindi, and more. Stream the soundtrack here 04 Tierra Whack – ‘Rap?’ GRAMMY-nominated rapper, singer, songwriter and poet Tierra Whack is back with her long-awaited EP, Rap? out today via Interscope Records. The three-track project contains the song, “Stand Up,” released with its accompanying visual , directed by Daniel Brennan. Check it out here 05 DJ Snake Ft. Future – “U Are My High” Multi-platinum producer DJ Snake has recruited Future for a new version of “U Are My High” available via Interscope Records today. Adding another dimension to this intoxicating banger, DJ Snake breathes fresh fire into the track. Check it out here 06 Cozz – ‘Fortunate’ Los Angeles native and Dreamville Records signee Cozz returns with a new EP, Fortunate—his first project since 2018’s Effected. You can listen to his new EP at this link 07 Baby Rose – ‘To: You (a holiday joint)’ Atlanta-based artist Baby Rose drops an amazing holiday project titled To: You (a holiday joint). The album features a collection of original holiday records about family and love from Rose’s unique perspective. Listen 08 Kevonna Rose – “In Between Kisses” Kevonna Rose releases a new single “In Between Kisses,” a love song that feels both personal and universal in its honesty. You can listen to it here 09 Juice WRLD Ft. Justin Bieber – “Wandered to LA” The new Juice WRLD single “Wandered to LA,” with Justin Bieber was released today. The song will be featured on his forthcoming posthumous album, Fighting Demons, set for release December 10th. Click here to listen to the track. 10 Kaien Cruz – ‘BUFFERING…’ Today, Kaien Cruz shares her new EP BUFFERING… The three-track release is a blend of R&B and Afropop, a mix that showcases Kaien’s heritage and storied journey as an independent artist. Stream the EP here 11 Polo G – ‘Hall of Fame 2.0’ Almost six months after the release of his third album, Hall Of Fame, Polo G drops its deluxe reissue, featuring artists such as Lil’ Baby, NLE Choppa, Moneybagg Yo and more. Listen to it here 12 EST Gee – ‘Bigger Than Life Or Death” Part 2 Today, EST Gee released the second installment of Bigger Than Life Or Death. Stream the project here 13 Nardo Wick – ‘Who Is Nardo Wick?’ Following a string of successful singles, Nardo Wick drops Who Is Nardo Wick? His album features Future, Lil’ Baby, Hit-Boy, Lil Durk, G Herbo, 21 Savage and more. Listen to his album here