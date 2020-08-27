LISTEN to Lecrae’s full episode of Yes, Girl here:

Grammy-winning rapper and bestselling author, Lecrae, whose ninth studio album Restoration is out now and next book I Am Restored: How I Lost My Religion But Found My Faith arrives October 13, knows all about big leaps of faith in life, love and career. And to say his trajectory has been anointed would be an understatement.

Having built a solid career and fanbase as a hip hop artist and businessman from his 2004 debut album until now, Lecrae Moore has seen his share of successes, failures and everything in between. And he’s found a way to take it all in stride while pressing ahead, creating the impact he feels called to do. Becoming more vocal about racism and injustice both nationally and within the Church, Lecrae has caught a lot of heat for his unapologetic, progressive views but he finds solace and strength in being held accountable and being given the grace to grow in public.

“I think we should fight for accountability culture and not cancel culture. I think it’s wise to hold people accountable, to hold their feet to the fire, to grow, to check their perspectives, to do some more educating of themselves. But to cancel somebody says that there’s no room for you to grow. There’s no grace for you,” Lecrae told ESSENCE.

“And my momma should’ve canceled me a long time ago if that’s the case because man, I was a handful but she didn’t. She worked with me and look at the fruit of that. Look at the fruit of her challenging me to grow, to hold me accountable to certain standards,” the two-time Grammy Award winner told Cori Murray and Charli Penn of Yes, Girl! Podcast.

Though he’s come under fire on social media for his evolving and outspoken perspectives and revelations about life, love, racism, and injustice—specifically within the realm of Black Twitter—Lecrae isn’t mad at it. In fact, he welcomes the opportunity to learn.

“I’m grateful for Black Twitter because Black Twitter will hold your feet to the fire. I survived the gauntlet and I’m grateful for it. Let’s use our voices constructively but we don’t want to create a mob mentality where we kill valuable individuals and we mute them when they simply just needed to grow.”

Lecrae also shouts out author Austin Channing Brown whose advice has helped him better engage in heavy conversations publicly.

“She came to me so gently and so lovingly. It wasn’t like a pat on the back. It was firm but it was gentle. I could tell she wanted me to grow. She didn’t just want to slap me and I think that’s a healthier way for people to grow but more than anything, I would tell folks, have some friends in your life to tell you because they ain’t going nowhere. They’re going to tell you about yourself and they’re going to be right there to help you walk through.”

…THE EFFECTS OF SOCIAL MEDIA ON MENTAL HEALTH

“I went through that where you don’t even recognize how social media is affecting your mental health. I have tons of therapy sessions where my therapist is like, ‘If you don’t stay off of social media… Don’t nobody on there love you.’ You know what I mean? And so it’s like, ‘That’s good. That’s good.’ I need to… And you’re right. I don’t think it’s a healthy medium for people to make snap judgements.”

…HOW BEYONCÉ INSPIRED LECRAE TO BASE JUMP?

“Funny Beyoncé story. I was in New Zealand. There’s this 600 foot tower and they say, ‘Hey, people base jump off of this.’ They jump off of this with like a little simulation parachute. I’m thinking to myself, ‘Man, that is crazy.’ And we had a little bet and they said, ‘I bet you won’t do it.’ I said, ‘I’ll do it. I don’t care.’ I was joking but then I’m like, I don’t know if I can do this. This is kind of scary. And I get inside and they have a video playing of Beyoncé jumping off of it. So I said, ‘Oh, well, if the queen can do it, I can do it.’ Stupid logic because she can do tons of things I can’t do. So I don’t know where that logic came into play but I get to the top and I’m like, ‘I’m not going to be able to do this. This is too crazy. I don’t think I can do this.’

They said, “Okay, well, can you step aside real quick and let this 11 year old girl jump?” So this 11 year old girl jumps off the tower and I’m like, “Oh my gosh. I have got to do this.”

…THE IMPORTANCE OF TRUE FRIENDSHIP

“My close friends have become key because they were there to remind me who I was when the lights were off, when the cameras were off. And that was very helpful and transformative for me.”

