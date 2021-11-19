It’s that time again. For some, today marks the end of a long work week, and the beginning of a short—but needed—weekend break. For others, it’s just another day. But for everyone, it’s Friday; the day when Essence gives the world its weekly roundup of new music.
This week, Adele released her highly-anticipated fourth studio album 30, FKA Twigs and Central Cee collaborated on “Measure of a Man,” Grammy-nominated singer Bryson Tiller dropped a new holiday EP and D-Nice made a remix to a Teddy Pendergrass classic. Today’s list also includes new music from Snoop Dogg, Pap Chanel, Soulja Boy and more.
Check out some of this week’s new releases below:
01
Adele – ’30’
The chart-topping British artist Adele releases her first album in nearly six years with 30. The album’s lead single “Easy on Me,” has spent four weeks atop the Billboard 100 charts; making many fans hopeful that the rest of the album will present more of the same quality of music. You can listen to 30 here.
03
Snoop Dogg – ‘Algorithm’
The legendary Snoop Dogg releases his new album, Algorithm. Featuring Method Man, Benny the Butcher, Blxst, Usher, Dave East, Ty Dolla Sign, Ice Cube, Jadakiss, Wiz Khalifa, Mary J. Blige, Larry June, and more, Snoop’s latest project is a must-listen. You can check it out here.
04
FKA Twigs ft. Central Cee – “Measure Of A Man”
Earlier this week, FKA Twigs and Central Cee—two of the U.K.’s most notable artists—announced a collaboration titled “Measure of a Man” from the upcoming 20th Century Studios’ film The King’s Man. You can check out the new single here.
05
Pap Chanel – ‘Pretty and Paid 2.0’
Up-and-coming hip-hop star Pap Chanel releases Pretty and Paid 2.0, a deluxe version of her successful debut, Pretty and Paid, released last year under 1865 Black Flag. The new project contains 8 new tracks, including the hit single, “Gucci Bucket Hat,” featuring Future and Herion Young. Listen to the new project here.
06
Bryson Tiller – ‘A Different Christmas’ EP
Today, Grammy-nominated singer Bryson Tiller drops his new holiday EP A Different Christmas. The 7-track project features Kiana Ledé, Justin Bieber, Poo Bear, Tayla Parx and Halo. Check out Tiller’s new release here.
07
Apple Music Holiday Collection – ‘Carols Covered’
Today, Apple Music released an expanded, exclusive holiday collection for second annual Carols Covered playlist The playlist currently contains 15 songs, with an additional 10 from artists around the world being added in the following weeks. The playlist featuring artists such as Ari Lennox, IDK, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and more, will be available for just 90 days. You can listen to the stream here.
08
Soulja Boy – ‘Big Draco 2’
The SODMG CEO Soulja Boy drops Big Draco 2. The 12-track album features Jessica Dime and Feby—you can hear the new project at this link.
10
Never Broke Again – ‘Never Broke Again: The Compilation Vol. 1’