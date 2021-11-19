It’s that time again. For some, today marks the end of a long work week, and the beginning of a short—but needed—weekend break. For others, it’s just another day. But for everyone, it’s Friday; the day when Essence gives the world its weekly roundup of new music.

This week, Adele released her highly-anticipated fourth studio album 30, FKA Twigs and Central Cee collaborated on “Measure of a Man,” Grammy-nominated singer Bryson Tiller dropped a new holiday EP and D-Nice made a remix to a Teddy Pendergrass classic. Today’s list also includes new music from Snoop Dogg, Pap Chanel, Soulja Boy and more.

Check out some of this week’s new releases below: