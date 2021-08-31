Ari Lennox Shuts Down Instagram Wearing All White—And It’s Not The First Time

StillGoingDesigns

Let us go on record by saying that Ari Lennox is one of our favorite celebs to follow on social media. Besides her hilarious Instagram Lives that often leave us hunched over in laughter, plus the occasional musical sneak peeks, she’s also been a constant source of beauty and fashion inspiration. So it’s no surprise that on early Tuesday evening, while most of us were sitting on our couches looking at the UberEats app trying to figure out what to eat for dinner, Lennox was instead dropping content that practically shut down the internet. We often hear the phrase “body lookin’ like milk,’ but this time the singer may have given it brand-new meaning.

Styled by Royal Fudge Styling, the “Shea Butter Baby” singer was photographed by StillGoingDesigns wearing an elegant strapless gown that trailed the floor. To add even more glam to the simple-yet-statement dress were countless jewels on her wrists, ears, fingers and even in her hair. In the beauty department, it was a sleek bun and smokey bronze makeup look executed by Lennox’s go-to glam girl Khamilia Levonne. As expected, Lennox’s comments were swarmed with milk and heart eye emojis—from us included.

The striking photos serve as just one of many times that Lennox has proven that white is her color, and we’ve rounded up our favorites. Check it out ahead.