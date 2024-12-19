Mariah Carey Breaks Records With 2 Billion Spotify Streams

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Mariah Carey)

Mariah Carey’s reign as the undisputed Queen of Christmas continues—and this year, she’s taking her crown to new heights. Her beloved holiday anthem, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” was officially certified 16x Platinum by the RIAA, making it the highest-certified single ever by a female artist. Now, the single has hit 2 billion streams on Spotify, making it the first holiday song in history to reach this milestone.

And if that weren’t enough to cement her holiday supremacy, Carey is bringing her festive magic to screens worldwide on December 25. As part of the NFL Christmas Gameday Show Open, airing on Netflix, she’ll deliver a dazzling taped performance of her record-breaking single. Fresh off her largest Christmas tour to date, Carey’s presence on Christmas Day promises to be the gift that keeps on giving.

In a statement celebrating the milestone, Carey reflected on the enduring legacy of her holiday classic:

“This is beyond incredible. I’m honored to have ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ be the first holiday track on Spotify to reach 2 Billion Streams! I’m so grateful to all Spotify listeners around the world who’ve made the song part of their holiday tradition year after year.”

Released three decades ago, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has become a timeless classic, transcending generations and traditions. It’s Spotify’s most-streamed holiday song both in the U.S. and globally. Over the past five years, its global streams have surged by nearly 120 percent, with younger audiences embracing it as one of their top three most-played holiday tracks this year.

HIGHLAND, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 06: Mariah Carey performs onstage during Mariah Carey's Christmas Time Tour Kick Off at Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel on November 06, 2024 in Highland, California.

As the season kicked off, the song’s streaming numbers skyrocketed—a whopping 860 percent increase globally and 1,100 percent in the U.S. since November 1. By Christmas Day 2023, it topped Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Chart in 21 countries, from France to Singapore, continuing its reign as the #1 global song every Christmas since 2016.

For Carey, who’s also the best-selling female artist of all time, these accomplishments are more than numbers—they’re a testament to her cultural and musical impact. Year after year, her music defines the holiday season, her voice becoming as much a part of Christmas as twinkling lights and hot cocoa.

So, while we deck the halls and sip our eggnog, Mariah will be spreading holiday cheer like only she can—onstage, on Netflix, and on every playlist worldwide. Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without her.