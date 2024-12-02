How Mariah Carey Turned One Holiday Song Into A $3 Million Annual Paycheck

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 19: Mariah Carey performs her Christmas show at Toyota Center on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Houston. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

If there’s one thing Mariah Carey knows how to do, it’s maintain her reign as the Queen of Christmas.

Nearly 30 years after the release of her iconic holiday anthem, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” the song remains a global phenomenon, earning the superstar an estimated $2.5 to $3 million every single year without her lifting a finger. And while we love to deck the halls with Mariah’s unparalleled vocals, the sheer magnitude of her success deserves its own standing ovation.

Mariah has crafted a legacy that transcends seasons and generations. Her 1994 hit has not only become a staple of holiday playlists worldwide but has also solidified its place in music history as one of the best-selling Christmas songs of all time. According to The Economist, the track had generated more than $60 million in royalties as of 2017—a number that has undoubtedly grown in the years since.

The song’s enduring popularity can be attributed to its universal appeal. Carey’s powerhouse vocals, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” feels both timeless and nostalgic — a theme that resonates just as strongly today as it did three decades ago. It’s no wonder that every December, the song climbs the charts, often reclaiming the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

What’s even more impressive? Mariah co-wrote the track with Walter Afanasieff, and he recalls the process was surprisingly straightforward. In an interview with Billboard, Afanasieff shared, “That one went very quickly: It was an easier song to write than some of the other ones.”

The song’s success has surpassed even Mariah’s own expectations. In a 2023 interview with Good Morning America, Carey reflected on the song’s legacy and her goal in writing it: “I was working on it by myself … on this little Casio keyboard and writing down words and thinking about, ‘What do I think of at Christmas? What do I love? What do I want? What do I dream of?'”

Beyond its chart-topping success, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has paved the way for Mariah’s Christmas empire. From holiday-themed concerts and merchandise to partnerships with major brands, the song has allowed Carey to turn festive cheer into a lucrative annual business. And every December, the song resurges in popularity, often climbing back to the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

For artists of color —specifically those that are Black, Mariah’s story serves as a powerful example of the importance of ownership. By co-writing and maintaining the rights to her music, she has secured not just seasonal success but a generational legacy. Her story is a testament to the value of creative control, showing that a single song can build an empire.

So, as you cue up your holiday playlist, take a moment to appreciate the woman behind the music. Mariah Carey’s holiday classic isn’t just a song—it’s a phenomenon that reminds us of the magic of the season and the power of Black excellence.