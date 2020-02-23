Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Singer Jill Scott captivated the audience during Saturday night’s NAACP Image Awards.

Introduced by Tamron Hall, Scott performed a medley that included “The Way” and “Do You Remember,” looking radiant on stage at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

The singer brought stars like Cynthia Erivo, Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Michelle Bathe, and Tracee Ellis Ross to their feet during her performance, with the audience swaying and singing along to every lyric.

The awards ceremony was full of entertainment’s best and brightest stars, who walked the red carpet in eye-catching attire and glam hair and makeup.

Many winners were announced prior to the show, including Black-ish actress Marsai Martin, Beyoncé, and Blue Ivy, who won her first-ever NAACP Image Award for “Brown Skin Girl.”