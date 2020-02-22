Blue Ivy Carter Wins Her First NAACP Image Award For “Brown Skin Girl”

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

The NAACP Image Awards announced a number of early winners on Saturday, among them Beyoncé, whose Homecoming: The Live Album and The Lion King: The Gift received recognition.

The singer’s “Brown Skin Girl,” featured on 2019’s The Lion King: The Gift won Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration, earning Blue Ivy Carter her first NAACP Image Award win. It was also a major moment for Wizkid, who became the first Nigerian artist to win the coveted award. “Brown Skin Girl” features Blue Ivy, Beyoncé, WizKid, and Saint JHN.

The Lion King: The Gift also landed the award for Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album, with its single “Spirit” earning Outstanding Song – Traditional.

Beyoncé’s Homecoming: The Live Album earned Outstanding Album and Outstanding Variety (Series or Special), with the singer also taking the win for Outstanding Female Artist.

The NAACP Image Awards airs live on BET tonight, February 22, at 8 pm ET.