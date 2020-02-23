This evening, Black Hollywood gathered together in Los Angeles, California to celebrate the 51st NAACP Image Awards. While many may consider awards season “over,” the NAACP red carpet was another reminder that there’s always an event for celebrities that calls for glam.
Tonight, our favorite A-listers like Lizzo, Angela Basset and, Tracee Ellis Ross stepped on the carpet in glammed-out looks. Every day we celebrate Black Excellence at ESSENCE but, award shows like the NAACP gives black entertainers a safe space to be uplifted while usually being isolated at other awards shows throughout the year.
Check out our favorite fashion moments from the 51st NAACP Image Awards below.
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Yvette Nicole Brown attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Miles Brown attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Tiffany Dena Loftin attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Shahadi Wright Joseph attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Marcus Scribner attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Luka Sabbat attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: H.E.R. attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Asante Blackk attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Trevor Jackson attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Lizzo attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Cynthia Erivo attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Angela Bassett attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Kiki Layne attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Robin Thede attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Yara Shahidi attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Janelle Monáe attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Deon Cole attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Jasmine Tookes attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Sibley Scoles attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Storm Reid attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Chloe Bailey attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Marsai Martin attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: MC Lyte attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Jill Scott attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)