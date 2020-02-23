This evening, Black Hollywood gathered together in Los Angeles, California to celebrate the 51st NAACP Image Awards. While many may consider awards season “over,” the NAACP red carpet was another reminder that there’s always an event for celebrities that calls for glam.

Tonight, our favorite A-listers like Lizzo, Angela Basset and, Tracee Ellis Ross stepped on the carpet in glammed-out looks. Every day we celebrate Black Excellence at ESSENCE but, award shows like the NAACP gives black entertainers a safe space to be uplifted while usually being isolated at other awards shows throughout the year.

Check out our favorite fashion moments from the 51st NAACP Image Awards below.