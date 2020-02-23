The Best Looks From The From The 51st NAACP Image Awards
By Nandi Howard ·

This evening, Black Hollywood gathered together in Los Angeles, California to celebrate the 51st NAACP Image Awards. While many may consider awards season “over,” the NAACP red carpet was another reminder that there’s always an event for celebrities that calls for glam.

Tonight, our favorite A-listers like Lizzo, Angela Basset and, Tracee Ellis Ross stepped on the carpet in glammed-out looks. Every day we celebrate Black Excellence at ESSENCE but, award shows like the NAACP gives black entertainers a safe space to be uplifted while usually being isolated at other awards shows throughout the year.

Check out our favorite fashion moments from the 51st NAACP Image Awards below.

01
Yvette Nicole Brown
02
Miles Brown
03
Tiffany Dena Loftin
04
Shahadi Wright Joseph
05
Marcus Scribner
06
Luka Sabbat
07
H.E.R.
08
Asante Blackk
09
Trevor Jackson
10
Lizzo
11
Cynthia Erivo
12
Angela Bassett
13
Kiki Layne
14
Robin Thede
15
Yara Shahidi
16
Janelle Monáe
17
Deon Cole
18
Tracee Ellis Ross
19
Jasmine Tookes
20
Sibley Scoles
21
Storm Reid
22
Chloe Bailey
23
Marsai Martin
24
MC Lyte
25
Jill Scott
