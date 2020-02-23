The Best Beauty Looks From The 51st NAACP Image Awards

Photo: Getty

The 51st NAACP Image Awards will air live tonight in a two hour special on BET at 8 PM. The celebration honoring the outstanding achievements of people of color in the arts will be hosted by five-time NAACP Image Award recipient, Anthony Anderson.

The ceremony will include performances by H.E.R and Jill Scott, and of course, consist of a star-studded red carpet.

Celebrities have already begun to pile in the Pasadena Civic Center Auditorium in California for this year’s event, donning beauty looks that are the essence of black excellence.

Check out the must-see hair and makeup looks in the gallery below.