The Best Beauty Looks From The 51st NAACP Image Awards

The 51st NAACP Image Awards will air live tonight in a two hour special on BET at 8 PM. The celebration honoring the outstanding achievements of people of color in the arts will be hosted by five-time NAACP Image Award recipient, Anthony Anderson.
The ceremony will include performances by H.E.R and Jill Scott, and of course, consist of a star-studded red carpet.
Celebrities have already begun to pile in the Pasadena Civic Center Auditorium in California for this year’s event, donning beauty looks that are the essence of black excellence.
Check out the must-see hair and makeup looks in the gallery below.
01
Lizzo
51st NAACP Image Awards
02
Janelle Monáe
51st NAACP Image Awards
03
Kiki Layne
51st NAACP Image Awards
04
Cynthia Erivo
51st NAACP Image Awards
05
Yara Shahidi
51st NAACP Image Awards
06
Storm Reid
51st NAACP Image Awards
07
Marsai Martin
51st NAACP Image Awards
08
H.E.R.
51st NAACP Image Awards
09
Angela Basett
51st NAACP Image Awards
10
Logan Browning
51st NAACP Image Awards
11
Melina Matsoukas
51st NAACP Image Awards
12
Tiffany Haddish
51st NAACP Image Awards
13
Sibley Scoles
51st NAACP Image Awards
14
Tracee Ellis Ross
51st NAACP Image Awards
15
Merle Dandridge
51st NAACP Image Awards
16
Jonica Gibbs
17
Janaye Ingram
51st NAACP Image Awards
18
Tetona Jackson
51st NAACP Image Awards
19
Tyi McCray
51st NAACP Image Awards
20
Karen Kendrick
51st NAACP Image Awards
21
Novi Brown
51st NAACP Image Awards
22
Joy Randolph
51st NAACP Image Awards