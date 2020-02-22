Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Hollywood’s youngest executive producer just landed one of entertainment’s most coveted awards.

Marsai Martin was among the NAACP Image Award winners announced on Saturday ahead of the live show. The actress picked up three awards including Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture for Little and both Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for ABC’s Black-ish.

Martin became Hollywood’s youngest-ever executive producer with her hit film Little, landing a first-look deal with Universal.

Last year, the star told ESSENCE that she hopes the film inspires other young girls to believe in themselves. “A lot of people will say different stuff like, ‘You can’t do it.’ They’ll say no before I even say anything. You just have to believe in yourself and there’s a reason they might say no because they probably haven’t seen it before.”

The Black-ish actress tweeted on Saturday that she was “grateful and beyond blessed” for the NAACP Image Award wins.

The ceremony airs live tonight, February 22, at 8 pm ET on BET.