If you missed Tuesday night’s episode of black-ish, then you missed the series take a bold stab at a discussion around the complexity of Black hair, specifically the decision for a Black woman to stop getting relaxers.
In the end the message was Black hair is beautiful no matter how you want to wear it. We have options for days and we slay all of them. Martin’s character Diane learned this through Broadway musical-like numbers led by the Black women in her life.
It was a funny and entertaining approach to a heavy topic. It’s a subject matter that could have easily been addressed poorly. But when you have a lineup like Tracee Ellis Ross, Jenifer Lewis, Marsai Martin, and Jill Scott executing the message, you really can’t go wrong.
The episode was also a reminder that Marsai Martin, just like Diane, can wear pretty much any hair and look amazing. So to salute them both, we’ve got 15 photos of Marsai Martin showing us that she’s a true hair chameleon.
And here’s to all the Black women rocking braids, Bantu knots, body waves, Senegalese twists, Afros, sleek bobs, blowouts, and everything else that helps to showcase our dopeness and beauty.
Share :
TOPICS: Beauty Hair Black Hairstyles Black-ish Marsai Martin
01
Marsai Martin: The Ultimate Hair Chameleon
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
02
Marsai Martin: The Ultimate Hair Chameleon
Rachel Luna/Getty Images
03
Marsai Martin: The Ultimate Hair Chameleon
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
04
Marsai Martin: The Ultimate Hair Chameleon
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
05
Marsai Martin: The Ultimate Hair Chameleon
Raymond Hall/GC Images
06
Marsai Martin: The Ultimate Hair Chameleon
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
07
Marsai Martin: The Ultimate Hair Chameleon
Raymond Hall/GC Images
08
Marsai Martin: The Ultimate Hair Chameleon
Rachel Luna/FilmMagic
09
Marsai Martin: The Ultimate Hair Chameleon
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
10
Marsai Martin: The Ultimate Hair Chameleon
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
11
Marsai Martin: The Ultimate Hair Chameleon
Presley Ann/Getty Images for THR
12
Marsai Martin: The Ultimate Hair Chameleon
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Culture Creators
13
Marsai Martin: The Ultimate Hair Chameleon
Mitch Haaseth/ABC via Getty Images
14
Marsai Martin: The Ultimate Hair Chameleon
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
15
Marsai Martin: The Ultimate Hair Chameleon
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage