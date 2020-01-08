If you missed Tuesday night’s episode of black-ish, then you missed the series take a bold stab at a discussion around the complexity of Black hair, specifically the decision for a Black woman to stop getting relaxers.

In the end the message was Black hair is beautiful no matter how you want to wear it. We have options for days and we slay all of them. Martin’s character Diane learned this through Broadway musical-like numbers led by the Black women in her life.

It was a funny and entertaining approach to a heavy topic. It’s a subject matter that could have easily been addressed poorly. But when you have a lineup like Tracee Ellis Ross, Jenifer Lewis, Marsai Martin, and Jill Scott executing the message, you really can’t go wrong.

The episode was also a reminder that Marsai Martin, just like Diane, can wear pretty much any hair and look amazing. So to salute them both, we’ve got 15 photos of Marsai Martin showing us that she’s a true hair chameleon.

And here’s to all the Black women rocking braids, Bantu knots, body waves, Senegalese twists, Afros, sleek bobs, blowouts, and everything else that helps to showcase our dopeness and beauty.

01 Marsai Martin: The Ultimate Hair Chameleon Gary Gershoff/Getty Images 02 Marsai Martin: The Ultimate Hair Chameleon Rachel Luna/Getty Images 03 Marsai Martin: The Ultimate Hair Chameleon Amy Sussman/Getty Images 04 Marsai Martin: The Ultimate Hair Chameleon Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images 05 Marsai Martin: The Ultimate Hair Chameleon Raymond Hall/GC Images 06 Marsai Martin: The Ultimate Hair Chameleon Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images 07 Marsai Martin: The Ultimate Hair Chameleon Raymond Hall/GC Images 08 Marsai Martin: The Ultimate Hair Chameleon Rachel Luna/FilmMagic 09 Marsai Martin: The Ultimate Hair Chameleon Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 10 Marsai Martin: The Ultimate Hair Chameleon Amy Sussman/Getty Images 11 Marsai Martin: The Ultimate Hair Chameleon Presley Ann/Getty Images for THR 12 Marsai Martin: The Ultimate Hair Chameleon Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Culture Creators 13 Marsai Martin: The Ultimate Hair Chameleon Mitch Haaseth/ABC via Getty Images 14 Marsai Martin: The Ultimate Hair Chameleon Gregg DeGuire/WireImage 15 Marsai Martin: The Ultimate Hair Chameleon Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Share :