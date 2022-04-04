Jazmine Sullivan’s ‘Heaux Tales’ Wins Best R&B Album Grammy

Congrats are in order for Jazmine Sullivan, as she took home her first-ever Grammy awards on Sunday evening.

The songstress, who had been nominated a whopping 12 times prior over the years, snagged the awards for Best R&B Performance for her song “Pick Up Your Feelings” (tied with Silk Sonic for their inescapable hit song “Leave the Door Open”) and for Best R&B album for her culture-shifting album, Heaux Tales.

The Best R&B album was televised during the live Grammy broadcast, giving Sullivan the opportunity to take the stage and thank her fans on national television.

Taking the stage in a patterned black & white blazer and pants, with dark Prada shades adorning her face, Sullivan basked in her triumph, all smiles as she accepted her golden gramophone from Billy Porter.

“When I heard I almost didn’t believe it, but I’m so grateful to be up here,” Sullivan said, jokingly shouting out fellow R&B songstress H.E.R. for her ability to rock shades indoors, noting that she “fell 10 times tonight.”

“I think that I wrote this project to deal with my own shame and unforgiveness about decisions that I made in my twenties that weren’t favorable,” she continued. “But what it ended up being was a safe space for Black women to tell their stories; where we could learn from each other, laugh with each other, and not be exploited at the same time, so that’s what I’m most grateful for.”

Before thanking her producers, collaborators, and parents, Sullivan took a moment to thank her fellow Black women for simply being their beautiful selves.

“So, shoutout to all Black women who are just living their lives and being beautiful. I love you all.”

Heaux Tales has been Sullivan’s most successful album to date, debuting at #1 on the R&B Albums chart, #2 on the R&B/Hip Hop chart and #4 on the Billboard 200 chart. Her 22-city nationwide tour, with Tiana Major9 and Maeta serving as openers on alternating stops, remains sold out at nearly every stop. The Deluxe release of her album, Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales is keeping her fan-favorite songs, like the Grammy award-winning “Pick Up Your Feelings” in rotation over one year after its initial release.

Congrats to Jazmine Sullivan!