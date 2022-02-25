Jazmine Sullivan Tests Positive For COVID-19, ‘Heaux Tales’ Tour Postponed

Jazmine Sullivan’s highly anticipated Heaux Tales tour will have to wait a few more weeks.

The powerhouse songstress revealed on social media that she has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19, and as such, will be unable to perform at any of her upcoming shows for the next week or so – including her scheduled appearance at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles today, Feb. 25.

“My doctor confirmed today that I’m positive with COVID,” she shared to IG stories late Thursday evening. “I am taking every precaution to isolate myself. I’m truly sad to have to cancel more shows, but health and safety come first for myself, my team, and all of you.”

“LA’s show tomorrow will, unfortunately, be canceled and we are likely canceling shows for the next week based on my condition and the condition of my crew,” she continued. “We will let you know when the tour will resume once we have made that decision.”

Loading the player...

Sullivan’s last tour stop in Sacramento, CA, slated for February 23, was also canceled and refunded, but no announcement about her condition had yet been made.

This unfortunate news comes just as California and several other states have begun lifting masking regulations at large venues and gatherings such as concert performances. The Hollywood Palladium is a 4000-seat capacity indoor auditorium. Though proof of vaccination is still a requirement for entry into indoor concerts in LA, the highly contagious Omicron variant and its newly discovered subvariant, BA.2, is known to infect and re-infect the fully vaccinated.

Photo: Joe Chea

Infections such as the one currently being experienced by Sullivan and her crew could complicate things for concerts and festivals which are coming back into full swing and full capacities just as cities loosen protocols in the move from pandemic to endemic planning. Just last week, Coachella made the controversial announcement that their upcoming Palm Springs-adjacent festival will have no COVID-19 safety requirements in place – masking, testing, nor vaccines – for entry into the festival or its camping grounds.

The 26-city Heaux Tales tour kicked off on Valentine’s Day in Vancouver, BC, and was originally slated to run steadily coast to coast across the United States through March 30. Sullivan’s fifth and last successful tour stop took place at the 3,040-seat capacity Paramount Theater in Oakland.