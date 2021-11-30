Jazmine Sullivan Announces 2022 ‘Heaux Tales’ Tour

Photo: Joe Chea

Jazmine Sullivan is finally giving fans exactly what they’ve been begging for.

Hot on the heels of the R&B powerhouse’s sweep of the 2021 Soul Train Awards, she has announced that she will take her wildly popular Heaux Tales on tour in early 2022.

“Ask and you shall receive,” she said to her fans via social media. “The Heaux Tales Tour is finally here. I can’t wait to see all of you there.”

With a 6-year gap between her last release, 2015’s Reality Show, and this year’s smash hit Heaux Tales, Sullivan has expressed that she’s no longer planning on retreating from the public eye. It seems that this tour will serve as her grand return.

While giving an acceptance speech during the Soul Train Awards, she explained that Heaux Tales is an expression and encouragement of self-love.

“I wrote this project for women to love themselves no matter what stage of life that they’re in,” she explained of her critically acclaimed album. “You have to love yourself. Especially because society would have us – especially Black women – not love anything about ourselves.”

She went on to describe the importance of the project while sharing her speech with fans via Instagram.

“This project means so much to me because it is for us. I see y’all and I love y’all and I vow to continue to tell our stories and to walk the walk,” she said. “Here’s to showing up.”

Sullivan’s Heaux Tales EP debuted at number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its January 8, 2021 release. Its raw and frank exploration of sexuality and feminism was seen as a bit of a departure for the artist and garnered her critical acclaim.

Kicking off on Valentine’s day in Vancouver, the Heaux Tales Tour will hit 25 cities nationwide (with additional dates/locations to be announced) and will run through March 30th. Tickets go on pre-order on Tuesday, December 1, and public sale on Friday, December 3.