The Hottest Celeb Looks From The 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

The biggest awards night in the music industry took place in Las Vegas on Sunday night to see who would be rewarded with a golden gramophone for all of their chart-topping achievements on Sunday night.
Nominees like Saweetie (Best New Artist), H.E.R. (Song of the Year), and Nas (Best Rap Album) killed the carpet in fun, glamorous looks. Saweetie even had an outfit change mid-arrival, just to serve additional looks!
Take a look at more of the effortless Black excellence that flooded the carpet and filled the room at the 65th annual Grammy Award ceremony.
01
SZA
02
Megan Thee Stallion
03
Megan Thee Stallion
04
H.E.R.
05
Nas and daughter Destiny
06
Chlöe
07
Doja Cat
08
Doja Cat
09
Trevor Noah
10
Saweetie
11
Saweetie
12
Lucky Daye
13
Lil Nas X
14
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
15
Spice
16
Tiffany Haddish
17
John Legend
18
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend
19
Laverne Cox
20
Lenny Kravitz
21
Billy Porter
22
Lamyia Good, Eric Bellinger
23
Dreezy
24
Leon Bridges
25
Cynthia Erivo
26
DJ D-Nice
27
Doechii
28
Yung Bleu
29
Tiara Thomas
30
Robert Glasper and Yiyi Sanchez
31
Sean Paul
32
Jidenna
33
Yola
34
DJ Black Coffee
35
Leslie Odom Jr.
36
Fivio Foreign
37
Mickey Guyton
38
Giveon
39
Jekalyn Carr
40
Ty Dolla $ign
41
Jon Batiste
42
DJ Black Coffee
43
Arlo Parks