The Hottest Celeb Looks From The 2022 Grammys Red Carpet

The biggest awards night in the music industry took place in Las Vegas on Sunday night to see who would be rewarded with a golden gramophone for all of their chart-topping achievements on Sunday night.

Nominees like Saweetie (Best New Artist), H.E.R. (Song of the Year), and Nas (Best Rap Album) killed the carpet in fun, glamorous looks. Saweetie even had an outfit change mid-arrival, just to serve additional looks!

Take a look at more of the effortless Black excellence that flooded the carpet and filled the room at the 65th annual Grammy Award ceremony.

01 SZA 02 Megan Thee Stallion 03 Megan Thee Stallion 04 H.E.R. 05 Nas and daughter Destiny 06 Chlöe 07 Doja Cat 08 Doja Cat 09 Trevor Noah 10 Saweetie 11 Saweetie 12 Lucky Daye 13 Lil Nas X 14 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals 15 Spice 16 Tiffany Haddish 17 John Legend 18 Chrissy Teigen, John Legend 19 Laverne Cox 20 Lenny Kravitz 21 Billy Porter 22 Lamyia Good, Eric Bellinger 23 Dreezy 24 Leon Bridges 25 Cynthia Erivo 26 DJ D-Nice 27 Doechii 28 Yung Bleu 29 Tiara Thomas 30 Robert Glasper and Yiyi Sanchez 31 Sean Paul 32 Jidenna 33 Yola 34 DJ Black Coffee 35 Leslie Odom Jr. 36 Fivio Foreign 37 Mickey Guyton 38 Giveon 39 Jekalyn Carr 40 Ty Dolla $ign 41 Jon Batiste 42 DJ Black Coffee 43 Arlo Parks