Loading the player…

After watching Jazmine Sullivan and Ari Lennox shut down the stage at the BET Awards Sunday night with their sexy performance of “On It,” you might imagine the cover star of ESSENCE’s July/August issue is on the prowl. But when we caught up with Sullivan on the red carpet, she told us there’s only one thing she’s trying to get to this year: the bag.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: Jazmine Sullivan attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/FilmMagic)

Seeing that the BET Awards is all about music—and most of us are celebrating being back outside after a difficult 2020—we asked stars on the red carpet which track they consider to be their theme song for the year. Knowing Sullivan already gave us the soundtrack of a lifetime with her album Heaux Tales, we asked the singer what song in particular is her mood for 2021 and she told us, “Right now my spirit is saying ‘Price Tags’ because I just feel like we’re elevating to another level.”

On that song featuring Anderson.Paak, Sullivan sings about having “hunnids in my hand,” saying, “F-ck them price tags I ain’t lookin’, I just pick that.”

Loading the player…

We love to see Sullivan getting it how she lives. On the heels of her performance during the first weekend of our 2021 virtual ESSENCE Festival of Culture, no one can deny it is truly the Philly native’s season and that’s why she can demand any man that steps to her “reach down and pull the cash out,” as she sings on “Price Tags.”

Sullivan isn’t the only celeb with a bomb theme song for the year though. Check out the video above as we chat with Saweetie, Moneybagg Yo, and more about their go-to music for 2021.