WATCH: Jamie Foxx Returns To Form In New Special, ‘What Had Happened Was…’

What Had Happened Was. Jamie Foxx at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, GA. Cr. Parrish Lewis/Netflix © 2024

Jamie Foxx is back — and ready to bring the laughs in his highly anticipated stand-up comedy special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…. Premiering December 10 on Netflix, the hour-long event marks the legendary entertainer’s triumphant return to the stage, with Foxx reflecting on life, his near-death experience, and everything in between.

Directed by Hamish Hamilton, the special promises to showcase Foxx’s signature humor and resilience. The trailer, released today, hints at the personal themes the comedian will explore. In an emotional moment during the footage, Jamie stares at the crowd and says: “I’m back.”

Courtesy of Netflix

In April of 2023, the Texas-born entertainer faced a life-threatening medical emergency that left him hospitalized for nearly three weeks. While details of his condition remain private, the Oscar and Grammy winner plans to address the ordeal in the special, saying earlier this year he wanted to “do it in a funny way.” Filmed over three nights in Atlanta, the performance also touches on the overwhelming support Foxx received during his recovery.

This marks Foxx’s first stand-up special in over two decades, with Netflix securing the rights in a competitive deal. Fans can also catch him on the streamer in Back in Action, an action comedy co-starring Cameron Diaz, premiering January 17, 2025.

Produced by Foxxhole Productions and Done + Dusted, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… is executive produced by Foxx, Hamilton, Marcus King, Datari Turner, James Longman, Raj Kapoor, and Katy Mullan.

Take a look at the trailer below: